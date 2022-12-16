The player auction for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to happen in Kochi on December 23. A total of 273 Indian players, and 132 overseas, including four players from Associate countries, are part of the final auction list.

In the final auction list, there are 119 capped players alongside 286 uncapped players. The auction will also see teams eyeing bowlers who can create magic with the ball in hand in various phases of the game. Here’s a look at five bowlers who will be on the wish list of every team ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction:

Reece Topley

England’s tall left-arm pacer has caught the eye of cricket aficionados with his recent performances in international cricket, though he was unfortunate in missing out on a victorious T20 World Cup campaign due to an ankle injury.

The 6-foot-7-inch fast bowler can swing the ball both ways and has effective variations in the final overs of the game. His performances against India earlier this year are a testament to the fact that he can do well in high-profile matches and with a base price of INR 75 lakh, look for many teams to engage in a bidding war for his services.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid comes into the IPL 2023 player auctions as a key player in England’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign in Australia. Notoriously known for keeping some of the biggest T20 batsmen at bay, Rashid has consistently taken the scalps of some of the world’s most explosive players. The leg-spinner has different variations under his arsenal but his weapon of choice is his wicked googly.

Rashid is known for bowling economical spells and can slow down the opposition’s run rate when coming in to bowl. His ability to bowl at any phase of the game is another bonus point which teams will be looking for and is also very handy with the bat lower down the order, allowing teams to bat more deeply and making him a valuable buy in the IPL 2023 Auction.

Adam Zampa

Australia’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Adam Zampa has been in sensational form since 2020. Having previously featured in three seasons of the IPL, leg-spinner Zampa has represented the now-defunct Pune and more recently, the Bangalore franchises, and even took six wickets while turning out for the purple of Pune.

Many teams will be keen to acquire his services as he is known for his low economy rate and ability not to concede easy boundaries. Zampa is also a great wicket-taking option and has a great record in Asia, making him the perfect spinner for any side to acquire at this year’s auctions.

Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi caught the attention of cricket watchers with his searing pace at the 2018 U19 World Cup, which India won. The pacer has consistently clocked over 140kmph when bowling in the IPL after being snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3 crores.

Mavi is a value buy for teams in the IPL as he provides serious pace and is a good wicket-taking option. His prior experience in the tournament makes him a sensible buy for most teams as he has a safe pair of hands and is able to bat lower down the order.

His recent performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while turning out for his state team Uttar Pradesh are a testimony to this as he has picked up the most wickets for Uttar Pradesh in the tournament.

Adam Milne

The 30-year-old Kiwi pacer is known for his great pace and ability to bowl across all phases of the game. Milne has featured in four seasons of the IPL so far and has represented three teams, though his stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 was cut short by injury.

One of his greatest strengths is his variations and ability to bowl slower balls and yorkers to curb batters. Milne has vast experience, playing in T20 leagues across the globe and has also had some stellar performances on the international circuit. Expect to see a bidding war from franchises to secure his services ahead of the 2023 IPL season.

