IPL 2023: Toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans match delayed due to rain

The toss for the final league match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans has been delayed due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Rain had been forecasted in Bengaluru for Sunday evening, ahead of the all-important clash for the Faf du Plessis-led side to make it to the playoffs. The spell of showers began in the afternoon, though it is down to the drizzle at the moment. Visuals showed of the main square being firmly covered, with super soppers on standby.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium possesses a high-quality sub-air drainage system, which enables the matches to begin in quick time after rain stops pouring. The match is extremely crucial for Bangalore, who are currently tied on 14 points with Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, who are currently playing against bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

If Mumbai win, Bangalore will have to beat table-toppers Gujarat to get into the playoffs. If rain forces the abandonment of the match, then both teams will get one point and Bangalore will reach the playoffs. For Mumbai, a win over Hyderabad and Bangalore’s loss to Gujarat will ensure their progress into the playoffs on 16 points.

