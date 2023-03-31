SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande makes history, becomes first ‘Impact Player’

NewsWire
0
0

Chennai Super Kings’ pacer Tushar Deshpande made history on Friday made history, becoming the first ‘Impact Player’ of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gujarat Titans’ B. Sai Sudharsan joined him as the second player to be picked as Impact Player, coming in as a substitute for New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, who had suffered an injury while fielding in the first innings.

Deshpande became the first beneficiary of the newly-introduced rule, replacing middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu in their opening match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Having scored 178/7 in 20 overs thanks to a 50-ball 92 by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose scintillating innings was decorated with four boundaries and nine maximums.

Having reached a defendable total, CSK decided to bring in Tushar Deshpande as Impact Player to bolster their bowling attack. However, the move did not have an immediate impact as Deshpande conceded 29 runs in two overs.

Deshpande was among the five substitute players named by CSK after the toss. The others were Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane and Nishant Sindhu.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had named Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, K.S. Bharat besides B. Sai Sudharsan as their substitutes.

The Impact Player rule is implemented for the first time in this year’s edition of the tournament after the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) tested it out during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

20230331-225204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aussie IPL stars’ return threatened as govt mulls heavy penalty

    India U-19 squad for Asia Cup and preparatory camp announced

    McDonald’s view of success based around quality of fast bowling rather...

    IND v SA: Didn’t want to intrude your privacy as you...