Star Sports, the official television broadcasters of IPL 2023, on Monday announced the launch of a ‘Subtitled Feed’, a first-of-its-kind initiative in sports broadcasting in India, for hearing impaired fans.

The innovative feature will provide live match commentary subtitles, catering to the needs of differently-abled fans. To celebrate 15 years of M.S. Dhoni in IPL and the launch of the landmark initiative, it has launched a special promo that brings out the love that all fans have for MS Dhoni.

The promo film showcases fans of Dhoni chant his name in a packed stadium, showcasing the passion and emotion that he can bring out among cricket aficionados, including amongst the hearing-impaired fans.

“Star Sports has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing the viewing experience for fans. We are proud to introduce the Subtitled Feed, a ground-breaking technology that aims to make the excitement of the TATA IPL 2023 accessible to everyone, including differently-abled fans.”

“By providing live subtitles of commentary, the innovative feed ensures that no one is left out of the action that only the IPL can bring. With this latest technological advancement, we are bringing fans closer to the game, allowing them to experience the ‘Shor’ of the IPL like never before,” said a Star Sports spokesperson in an official statement.

IPL 2023 will begin on March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the final to be held at the same venue on May 28. The league returns to its usual home-and-away format in India for the first time since 2019.

Group A has Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, while Group B has Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

20230327-191203