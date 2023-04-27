SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy dedicates match-winning performance against RCB to his newborn son

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was clinical in his side’s much-needed win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), dedicated his match-winning performance to his newborn son and wife.

With a half-century from Jason Roy (56 off 29) and a 48 off 21 balls quickfire from captain Nitish Rana Kolkata to reach 200/5 in 20 overs.

In defence, After Suyash Sharma (2/30), Chakaravarthy ran through the RCB’s middle order as he claimed the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik, finishing with match-winning figures of 3/27 as KKR clinched 21-run victory.

“Last match I went for 49 and today I got 3 wickets. That is life. More focused on my accuracy rather than variations. I don’t want to add more variations but I want to be accurate.I want to like to credit AC Pratibhan and Abhishek Nayar as they have worked really hard with me,” said Chakravarthy who as adjudged Player of the Match for his classy show with the ball.

He went to say he wanted to dedicate the win vs RCB to his newborn son, who he had not met yet due to his busy schedule.

“I would like to credit this to my newborn son. I haven’t seen him yet but I want to thank him and my wife. I will go and meet him after the IPL,” Chakravarthy concluded.

