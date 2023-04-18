Star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here.

Attacking fifties from Devon Conway (83 off 45) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27) powered CSK to 226/6. The CSK bowlers then held their nerve and survived Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) and Faf Du Plessis (62 off 33) blitzes to win the Match 24 of IPL 2023 by 8 runs on Monday night, here.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” the IPL said in a statement.

“Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” it added.

Notably, for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

The statement didn’t specify the incident but the fine possibly came because of Kohli’s exuberant celebration of CSK batter Shivam Dube’s wicket. Dube was caught by Mohammed Siraj in the deep during the 17th over, when he was threatening to take the game away from RCB.

Virat didn’t have a great game with the bat against CSK. After hitting a boundary against left-arm pacer Akash Singh, Kohli got unlucky, when the ball hit him off the bat and ricocheted into the stumps, forcing him to walk back to the dugout in the very first over of a mammoth chase of 227 runs.

