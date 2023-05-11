A recent resurgence that had seen Delhi Capitals win four out of five matches and make a comeback in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after a disastrous start that saw them losing their first five matches.

However, their resurgence was halted by Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday with a 27-run win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after which DC assistant coach Shane Watson said they “got to just keep working on getting better” and hope to produce good results in the final stage of the tournament.

The Delhi Capitals fought well but fell short in a chase of a modest, par score of 168 to go down by 27 runs against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. The Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 167/8 in their 20 overs, before restricting the Delhi Capitals to 140/8.

Speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Shane Watson said, “We thought 167 was a par score on the wicket in Chennai. It was important for us to get off to a decent start, but unfortunately, we couldn’t do that. It was also hard for us to rebuild after losing three wickets in the Power-play.”

“Everything clicked really well against RCB. Unfortunately, Davey (skipper David Warner) wasn’t able to get through the first over. Then we lost (Phil) Salt and )Mitchell) Marsh as well. So, things just didn’t work out against CSK,” the Australian was quoted as saying by the franchise in a release on Thursday.

When asked about the aspects the team needs to focus on for the upcoming games, Watson said they have to keep working on getting better.

“We’ve got to just keep working on getting better. We were excellent with the ball for the majority of CSK’s innings. We have to find a way to execute our skills with the bat for a longer period of time. If we can do that, as we have done at certain stages of the tournament, then we can produce good batting performances,” he said.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their next match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.

