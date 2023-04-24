Mumbai Indians’ veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has been one of the success stories of Indian Premier League 2023, having claimed crucial wickets for his team.

With nine wickets in just six matches, Chawla is the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians this year.

Tuesday’s clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi International Stadium here, will be a homecoming of sorts for Chawla as will be playing in the state he represents in the domestic circuit: Gujarat.

On Monday during the pre-game press conference here, Chawla spoke about the special feeling of playing at his adopted home ground.

“I’m playing cricket for so long, so wherever I go, I feel like home ground only. I have already played for six years for Gujarat, so it is a beautiful feeling coming back here and playing. You just want to put your best on the”ground,” said the Aligarh-born Chawla.

When asked if he had done something different in the build-up to this season, Chawla said that was a firm believer in focusing on the basics and not doing something extravagant.

“I have not done anything different to what I have been doing for the past so many years. Just bowling in the good areas, sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn’t. This is what is happening. I have not worked on anything specifically. I am just coming and bowling and enjoying my cricket,” the 34-year-old Chawla was quoted as saying by the franchise in a release on Monday.

He then delved further into his modus operandi while bowling in the T20 format.

“You just want to keep the batters guessing and attack their stumps most of the time. When you bowl a leggie, it’s pitching and going away but when you bowl a wrong’un, it is always on the stumps. You want to use the logic of: ‘If the batter misses, you hit’.”

Despite playing the format for so many years, Chawla said he has never felt the urge to add mystery balls to his repertoire because he believes in his skills.

“I am not a big believer in mystery balls because what skill can give”you, mystery can’t,” Chawla signed off.

