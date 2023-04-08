INDIASPORTS

IPL 2023: Win over CSK showed Gujarat Titans are capable of defending their title, says Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar stated that Gujarat Titans’ five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the season opener of IPL 2023 showed him that the Hardik Pandya-led side are capable of defending their title in the ongoing season.

Manjrekar also cited that the light team atmosphere created by Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra has helped the players bring their A-game every time they step on the pitch.

Gujarat will be aiming to make a hat-trick of victories when they host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

“Hardik is a successful captain because he does not take the game too seriously. Also, Ashish Nehra takes care of the tactical side and that is the reason why this team really seems to be playing as a unit. They proved it by winning the title last season and this season they beat CSK and confirmed that they are ready to defend their title,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

In the second game of Sunday, a strong Punjab Kings will take on a winless Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Impressed with the performance of Punjab in the tournament, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag claimed bowlers are going to hold the key for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side in this edition.

“Sam Curran will prove to be a very important bowler for Punjab Kings. He had a stellar run in the T20 World Cup and that confidence will work in his, as well as the team’s favour. Apart from Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Kagiso Rabada will be seen providing strength to this team. Overall Punjab looks very strong as a bowling unit,” said Sehwag.

