Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was highly impressed by young Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century innings against his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and said that the left-hander batter has taken his game to the next level this season.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a whirlwind 124 off 62 balls (16 four and eight sixes), his first IPL century, to power Rajasthan Royals to a daunting 212/7.

However, Suryakumar Yadav’s 360-degree special (55 off 29) coupled with Cameron Green’s brisk 44 (26) and Tim David’s finishing heroics (45 not out off 14) helped MI chase down the target with three balls to spare on Sunday night.

“I watched him (Jaiswal) last year, this year he’s taken his game to the next level. I asked him ‘where did you get the power from’. He said he’s been going to the gym, that’s good for him, good for Indian cricket and RR as well,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

The 36-year-old was happy with the way his team chased the target in a high-scoring encounter.

“Was pleasing to see how we chased down the target. Last game too, we came close and we backed ourselves to chase them down. So it was pleasing. Tim (David) has got a lot of ability and power. At the back end that helps and is good to have,” he said.

The MI skipper also said that Jofra Archer returning to the side and bowling well was a big positive.

“Jofra had a massive injury, with bowlers we knew they needed match practice. But his pace was a big positive and we thought Sky’s innings like that was around the corner,” said Rohit.

On the other hand, Jaiswal, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’, said he wants to keep working hard and focus on the process.

“When I completed my century, I didn’t know whether the ball went to the boundary. So I thanked God for everything. That was the highlight. Days like this definitely can happen. I want to focus on the process and work hard, and have the belief. I have been positive and am maintaining a good, fit lifestyle which is helping. I enjoy playing the straight drive and cover drive, that gives me a lot of confidence,” said Jaiswal.

