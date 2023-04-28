Former India cricketer and four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Suresh Raina heaped praise on the poise and elegance showed by Rajasthan Royals’ young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, calling him a superstar of the tournament who has the potential to make the country proud in the near future.

After Rajasthan opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, Jaiswal smashed his way to making an attacking 77 off 43 balls, including hitting eight fours and four sixes, helping the team post 202/5, which was enough to secure a 32-run victory.

“His head position is great and as Robin (Uthappa) said, when he hit a reverse sweep, it stayed so still. He plays close to the body and what I like the most is that his head, whenever he drives the ball, is also very still. When it doesn’t move much, you can get a lot of power into your shot, your swing goes well,” Raina was quoted as saying by JioCinema after the match ended.

“It’s very important when he hits his shots, especially his cover drive. He respects a good bowler and gives himself time. He knows how to build a game beyond the first six overs. The greatest hallmark of an opener is you attack from overs number 1 to 6 and from overs 7-11, you consolidate. Robin said it well, he’s a superstar of the IPL and will make the country proud in the future,” Raina said.

Raina also commented on how Rajasthan’s terrific start with the ball essentially meant Chennai could make only 42 runs in Power-play, setting them to face their third defeat of the tournament and slip to third place in the points table.

“They won the toss and decided to bat, a decision that suited them. Mahi bhai said at the start of his presentation, when you’re chasing 200 you have to get a start of about 60-70. That’s where they took a beating. In the middle order, other batsmen did well but they still lost by 30-40 runs because Rajasthan had 64 runs in 6 overs. That difference cost them the match.”

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa enjoyed an impactful three-over spell, ending with figures of 3-22 and sending both CSK openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, back to the pavilion, which fetched him appreciation from former England skipper Eoin Morgan.

“Adam Zampa stepped in and bowled beautifully, under pressure in both games. Taking on the responsibility in the Power-play and then he was taken out of the attack but came back later and bowled beautifully. It’s brilliant to see the role he’s playing for the Royals this year.”

