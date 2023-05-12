SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal isn’t knocking at the doors of Team India, he’s breaking it, says Harbhajan Singh

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is forcing the national selectors to take notice of his talent and give him an India call-up, post his record 13-ball fifty in a stunning nine-wicket takedown of Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Chasing 150, Jaiswal began like a high-speed Ferrari as he scored 50 in just 13 balls, including smacking 26 runs in the opening over off Nitish Rana. In the process, Jaiswal reached the quickest fifty in IPL history with the help of seven fours and three sixes, surpassing the previous record of a 14-ball half-century in the tournament scored by K.L. Rahul in 2018 and Pat Cummins in 2022.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal isn’t just knocking at the doors of the Indian Cricket Team, he seems to be breaking it with his consistently good performances. He’s carried his imperious form of domestic cricket into IPL. What a talent he is! The future of Indian Cricket is in good hands,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Jaiswal was sparkling in his strokeplay, combining bravado and fearless approach to hit 13 fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 208.51 to be 98 not out while sharing an unbroken 121-run partnership with captain Sanju Samson for the second wicket as Rajasthan are now at third position in the points table.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri agreed with Harbhajan’s opinion on Jaiswal and claimed the time is ripe to include young talents in India’s T20I side as senior players prepare for the ODI World Cup, to be held at home later in the year.

“If Team India is focusing on ODI World Cup, selectors should look to give as many opportunities to the youngsters like Yashasvi and Rinku. These players should be fast-tracked and can be prepared for next year’s T20 World Cup in West Indies. If the selectors don’t pick them now then I don’t know what else they are looking for,” he added.

Previously in the match, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history, going past Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. With his mesmerising spell of 4-25, Chahal now has 187 wickets in 143 matches, over’aking Bravo’s tally of 183 wickets, while also being the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Harbhajan signed off by hailing Chahal for his consistently good show and playing with batter’s minds in the competition.

“Yuzvendra Chahal does not play the format but plays with the mind of the batsmen. He bowls completely with his mind and is not afraid of getting hit for sixes. He makes the best use of the pitch, and due to this the batsmen find it difficult to play him.”

20230512-114803

