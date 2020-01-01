IPL: Agarwal now holds Orange Cap, Purple with Shami

Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (IANS) opener Mayank Agarwal has taken over the Orange Cap from KL Rahul while right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Shami has got hold off the Purple Cap following the end of Kings XI Punjabs last Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians which they lost by 48 runs.

On Thursday evening, Agarwal scored 25 off 18 balls which took his tournament tally to 246 runs from four games and he is now at the top of the list of leading run scorers. Rahul, who managed 17 against Mumbai during Kings XI’s chase of 192 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, is at the second spot with 239 runs from four games. Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games) is third at the list.

In the bowlers’ list, Shami is currently in possession of the Purple Cap with eight wickets in four matches. He is followed by Delhi Capitals’ pacer Kagiso Rabada (seven wickets in three games) and Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians (six wickets in four games).

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Mumbai Indians are currently at the numero uno spot with four points from four games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, who both have four points but a lower net run-rate.

On Friday, Chennai Super Kings are slated to take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

–IANS

aak/