SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL auction to be held on December 23 in Kochi: Report

NewsWire
0
0

The player auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place in Kochi on December 23.

Unlike the 2022 mega auction, when the ten franchises had to rebuild their squads virtually from scratch, it will be a mini auction this year. The ten IPL franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI were looking for a potential venue for the auction. However, once the Istanbul plan could not materialise and the cricket board eventually opted for Kochi.

In addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse and the value of the players they release, each team will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend at this auction, making the overall purse Rs 95 crore.

Punjab Kings had the largest purse left over — Rs 3.45 crore — after last year’s auction, while Lucknow Super Giants had spent their entire purse. Chennai Super Kings had Rs 2.95 crore remaining, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 1.55 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 0.95 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 0.45 crore)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans were left with Rs 0.15 crore while three teams — Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals — had Rs 0.10 crore.

20221109-185405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Inzamam wants Kohli, Pujara, Rahane to get big hundreds

    South Africa inflict huge defeat on New Zealand; level Test series

    Barbados Royals confirm play-offs spot in CPL as St Lucia score...

    Roger Binny features in BCCI electoral rolls; sparks buzz of getting...