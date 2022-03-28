The IPL has generated a lot of excitement as people, now out of their fears of the deadly coronavirus, are enjoying the nail biting finishes. Even as all the matches are played in Maharashtra, the loyal fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are not missing the action. They are swarming to pubs which are offering them the stadium like experience with special arrangements.

During the Covid pandemic, according to sources, more than 300 pubs were closed and 500 in Bengaluru are in a dire situation. In spite of the gloom, the pub managements have invested this time to attract fans and they are getting good response.

Prathik Shetty, owner of the ‘Reservoire’ Pub in Koramangala of Bengaluru, told IANS, “we are trying our best to give stadium like ambience to cricket fans so that they don’t miss out on not going to the stadium.”

He explains that large screens have been put up and special menu has been prepared. “We will give everything possible like accessories to celebrate fours and sixes. We want to give a better ambience,” he says.

Talking about the excitement, Prathik said that a special menu is prepared and cocktails and decorations are made with jerseys, flags to give a feeling of stadium. “It has been two years since spectators are not allowed in the stadium. There was no opportunity for the people to sit and enjoy IPL matches. Now, here is an opportunity for the fans to support their team and also support our industry which has been badly hit in the past two years,” he appealed.

The pub owners are sceptical about the weekday matches. They however maintain that there would be a lot of excitement during the RCB matches and they will have to see when other teams play in the weekend. Last year’s IPL was split, during the first wave the pubs were not allowed to open. During the second wave, the pubs were allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

B. Govindaraja Hegde, General Secretary of the Federation of the Karnataka State Liquor Sellers, said that 80 per cent of the bars are decorated and are providing facilities to enjoy IPL matches and the business is now looking up.

Lingaraju S., a pub owner said that IPL has given a good beginning in terms of business after two years. “The business has started to improve and it still has to go a long way. We welcome fans to come and enjoy matches in pubs,” he stated.

