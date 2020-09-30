IPL: DC’s Shreyas Iyer fined for slow over-rate against SRH

Abu Dhabi, Sep 30 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Delhi Capitals, has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his side’s 15-run loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

“Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2020,” an IPL release stated.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh,” it added.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was also fined after his side maintained a slow-over rate against Kings XI Punjab.

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals chose to field first and saw SRH score 162/4 with contributions from Jonny Bairstow (53), David Warner (45) and Kane Williamson (41). In response, Iyer’s side could muster 147/7 in their allotted 20 overs and suffered their first defeat of the ongoing season.

Delhi Capitals have dropped to the second spot in the points table – behind Rajasthan Royals – with two wins from three matches. They will now face Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3.

–IANS

