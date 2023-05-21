A “high-profile” IPL gambling racket was busted in south Delhi on Sunday and two bookies arrested, police said.

The two bookies were identified as Amit Choudhary and Sunil. Two laptops having betting assistance software, 15 mobile phones having call recordings of punters, a LED TV, and other electronics gadgets were recovered from them.

The police said that they had been working to bust the gang for quite a long time.

“In this sequence, information was received that a high-profile IPL satta racket was being operated in PS Hauz Khas area. A raid was conducted and the gang was busted,” the police said.

20230521-184206