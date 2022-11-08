SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL: KKR appoint Ten Doeschate as fielding coach, elevate Foster to assistant coach role

Two-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday appointed former Netherlands cricketer Ryan Ten Doeschate as the fielding coach of the franchise.

The 42-year-old Ten Doeschate, who was part of the title winning squads of KKR in 2012 and 2014, replaces James Foster, who has been elevated as an assistant coach.

Ten Doeschate announced his retirement from international cricket last year and has also completed his stint with the Essex side in English County Cricket.

“ we are very happy to welcome Tendo back to the KKR family in his role as Fielding Coach. Tendo played an important role as a player from 2011-14 and in the two championships the KKR won in 2012 & 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years,” said Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR. Both Foster and Ryan will be reporting to head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

A mini-auction before IPL 2023 season is set to held in on December 16.

