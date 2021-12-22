CRICKET

IPL mega auction likely to be held in 2nd week of February, next year

Ahead of the IPL 2022, the BCCI is planning to hold a two-day mega auction in the second week of February, next year.

Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi have been shortlisted and the venue will be finalised based on the availability of dates, a Cricbuzz report said.

Notably, it could well be the last mega auction that the BCCI might conduct as the majority of participants, including the franchises, agree that the idea of having a big auction after every three years is no longer a great deal.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the matter with CVC Sports, the firm which bought the Ahmedabad franchise, has been settled. However, a formal communication has not gone to them, which will authorise them to start negotiating with the players and pick support staff.

Both new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad can sign up to three players but they also have the option of not signing anyone and go to the auction with an entire purse of Rs 90 crore.

The Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group, who bought Lucknow via bidding, on Wednesday appointed former India wicket keeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as the assistant coach.

Dahiya’s appointment is the third major announcement after Andy Flower was appointed as the head coach and Gautam Gambhir roped in as the mentor of the franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

On the other hand, the Ahmedabad franchise is still waiting for the official clearance from the BCCI and they are likely to rope in Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar in their support staff.

