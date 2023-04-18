SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL returns to Jaipur after three years on Wednesday

After a long wait of three years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to return to Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday when hosts and table-toppers Rajasthan Royals take on second-placed Lucknow Super Giants.

To mark the return of the popular cricket league, special arrangements have been made in the stadium for the spectators. For the first time, spectators will be able to watch the players without nets between the stands and the ground. For this, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has installed special transparent glasses in place of the nets in the stadium. Also, two new seating boxes have been put up in the stadium.

While the all-important pitch for the crucial match is expected to help the batters, the bowlers too might extract good bounce from it. RCA officials expect a full-house in the stadium with a capacity of 23,000 as all tickets have been sold.

Rajasthan Royals’ schedule in Jaipur:

April 19 – vs Lucknow Super Giants (7:30 p.m.)

April 27 – vs Chennai Super Kings (7:30 p.m.)

May 5 – vs Gujarat Titans (7:30 p.m.)

May 7 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (7:30 p.m.)

May 14 – vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (3:30 PM)

