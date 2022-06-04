BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

IPL rights renewal should yield the biggest delta for SRH owner SunTV

NewsWire
0
0

IPL rights renewal should yield the biggest delta for SunTV, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), as the team’s valuation may spike the most, even as the contribution to future market cap may look skewed should the broadcasting business likely grow at a faster clip, Elara Securities said in a report.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may contribute 0.7 per cent and 15.5 per cent to their owners’, Reliance Industry (RIL) and United Spirits (UNSP), market caps, respectively, the report said.

“We ascribe 14-15.5x market cap/sales valuation to IPL teams, implying a base-case valuation of at least $1.2 billion. This can be 15 per cent higher or lower than the base case, based on factors such as players’ profile in the team, higher sponsorship revenue and qualification in play-offs.

“The target valuation is hinged on factors such as franchise team’s revenue growth (led by increased yield from media rights) and benchmarking growth/global team franchises’ valuations (case in point, Manchester United),” the report said.

Digital/TV to see premiums of 100 per cent/40 per cent over the current base. Based on these premiums, the share of digital might rise to 50 per cent in IPL media rights.

“We anticipate 6 per cent/35 per cent revenue CAGR in FY23E-28E for TV/digital, respectively. This in turn should massively bolster India sports media rights market. And IPL’s share may grow to 74 per cent from 54 per cent currently, evincing its importance.”

20220604-135746

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    International flights linking Bangkok, B’desh cities to start from Agartala’s MBB...

    Budget proposals positive for insurance sector: Fitch Ratings

    Petrol, diesel price rise paused, retail rates unchanged

    SJVN gets 1,000 MW solar power project