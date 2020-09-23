IPL: Shubman Gill focal point of KKR batting unit, feels Styris

Abu Dhabi, Sep 23 (IANS) Shubman Gill is a “terrific” batsman and is the focal point of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting unit, feels former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris.

KKR are slated to open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday evening. Gill, 24, has played a total of 27 matches for KKR in which he has amassed 499 runs.

“I’ve been the number one cheerleader since the last 18 months. Since Shubman Gill has been around I can say I’m at the top of that fanboy list and I think Gill is a fabulous cricketer. I think he’s a terrific, talented batsman,” Styris said while speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan.

“Shubman Gill, now with the loss of Robin (Uthappa) and Gautam Gambhir at KKR, is a leader, the focal point of that batting unit. He is best batsman of KKR,” he added.

According to the former Black Caps all-rounder, Gill has a lot more responsibility on his shoulders as compared to other young batsmen like Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal in other teams and that could be the only thing which might hold him down.

“…there’s a lot more responsibility on Gill that you don’t see with a lot of those other youngsters and that may be the only thing that holds him down. (He) Just looked great and has played great but he has got the extra responsibility that some of those other players don’t.”

