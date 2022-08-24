SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL side Punjab Kings quash rumours on possible captaincy changes to the side

NewsWire
0
0

2014 IPL runners-up Punjab Kings on Thursday quashed rumours about possible change in captaincy of the side ahead of the next season of the IPL. Earlier this week, speculations were rife in the media that Mayank Agarwal, the captain of the side in IPL 2022, would be replaced by England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow.

“News reports published by a certain sports news website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise have been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same,” said the franchise in their official statement.

Ahead of the start of IPL 2022 season, Agarwal was appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings as KL Rahul took the same role with debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2022 was a season to forget for Agarwal with the bat, scoring just 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.5, with him not being in the top-five run scorers of the side.

Under his leadership, Punjab finished sixth on the points table and missed out on the playoffs despite having an ultra-attacking batting line-up.

20220824-125405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AUS vs SL: Angelo Mathews recovers from Covid-19, available for 2nd...

    Will give appreciation, importance to batting, bowling performances: Hardik Pandya

    England’s Hobart drinking session video has faced unfair public scrutiny: Gillespie

    SA v IND, 3rd Test: I was just focusing on what...