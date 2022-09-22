The Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to its original form pre-Covid-19, home-and-away format from the 2023 season, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed in a letter addressed to the state associations.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2022, IPL has been either played outside of India or in limited venues in the country for the last three editions due to the restrictions.

However, with the pandemic situation improving with each passing day, and things “going back to normalcy”, the IPL will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” Ganguly wrote in the letter to state units.

The letter also gave information about the ongoing domestic season.

Notably, the BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.

“I am happy to share with you that we are going back to normalcy. You must be aware that this year we will be having the as-usual full-fledged domestic season for all age groups and the games will be hosted all over the country,” the letter further read.

“It is really heartening to see the support that the BCCI has received from all its members over the past few years. I am sure the pandemic is behind us, and we all now look forward to a more certain future,” it added.

The Hardik Pandya led Gujrat Titans had won IPL 2022 title in their debut season of the cash-rich league.

