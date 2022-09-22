SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL to return to pre-Covid home and away format in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to its original form pre-Covid-19, home-and-away format from the 2023 season, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed in a letter addressed to the state associations.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2022, IPL has been either played outside of India or in limited venues in the country for the last three editions due to the restrictions.

However, with the pandemic situation improving with each passing day, and things “going back to normalcy”, the IPL will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” Ganguly wrote in the letter to state units.

The letter also gave information about the ongoing domestic season.

Notably, the BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.

“I am happy to share with you that we are going back to normalcy. You must be aware that this year we will be having the as-usual full-fledged domestic season for all age groups and the games will be hosted all over the country,” the letter further read.

“It is really heartening to see the support that the BCCI has received from all its members over the past few years. I am sure the pandemic is behind us, and we all now look forward to a more certain future,” it added.

The Hardik Pandya led Gujrat Titans had won IPL 2022 title in their debut season of the cash-rich league.

20220922-181202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Motera pitch comes under scrutiny again as spinners make hay

    Maxwell confident Finch will find form on upcoming tour of India

    Our spinners don’t turn ball, they control lengths: Morgan

    New ECB chief Rob Key holds talks with Anderson, Broad on...