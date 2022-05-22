Jasprit Bumrah’s early strikes turned out to be the turning point of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Bumrah denied Delhi a good start and then came back to claim the crucial wicket of Rovman Powell to help Mumbai restrict them to a modest total after they were asked to bat first.

Delhi Capitals were in a must-win situation as far as the playoffs were concerned. To achieve that target, Delhi Capitals needed to make a good start in their game against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Winning the match would have taken Delhi Capitals into the playoffs on better net run rate after a tie on 16 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai Indians were already out of playoffs contention and were playing for pride.

Bumrah had a hand in the first three wickets — he grabbed a good catch to dismiss David Warner and struck two quick blows to reduce Delhi to 31/3 in the sixth over.

He caught Prithvi Shaw unawares with a superb bouncer that caught the opener in two minds, whether to hit it or take evasive action. Shaw top-edged, and was caught by keeper Ishan Kishan.

A ball later, Bumrah struck another blow, sending back Mitchell Marsh. Bumrah came back strongly to take his third wicket. Powell had rescued Delhi Capitals along with Rishabh Pant (39). Powell was getting into the groove and after taking Delhi to safety with a good partnership and could have been dangerous in the last few overs.

Bumrah ended his innings with a superb yorker that evaded the bat and rattled the stumps. Delhi Capitals eventually finished their innings at 159/6 in 20 overs.

Delhi could not recover from this blow and fell short by at least 10 runs, which could have proved decisive in the final analysis as the pitch was still offering some assistance to the bowlers.

Chasing 160 to win, Mumbai rode on clinical batting by Ishan Kishan (48), Dewald Brevis (37), and a brilliant 11-ball 34 by Tim David to reach 160/5 and won by five wickets.

