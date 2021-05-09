Former New Zealand captains Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming were among the last to arrive in Auckland on Sunday from India after the postponement of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). All New Zealand players, staff, officials and commentators, who were part of the league, have now arrived back in their home country.

McCullum, Fleming, fellow IPL coach Kyle Mills, Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris, and umpire Chris Gaffaney landed at the Auckland Airport around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to stuff.co.nz.

Earlier, the first group of cricketers, who arrived in Auckland on Saturday, included Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne and Scott Kuggeleijn. Coaches and former players James Pamment and Shane Bond along with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) director of cricketing operations Mike Hesson too reached Auckland by the same flight.

Meanwhile, Kiwi Test players – Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson — will be travelling to Maldives before they are cleared to enter the United Kingdom, where they are scheduled to play two Test matches against England and the World Test Championship final against India.

–IANS

rkm/