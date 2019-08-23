IPS officer composes poems on Constitution

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Delhi Police Special Commissioner Sunil Kumar Gautam has been honoured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his collection of poems based on the Constitution.

The former Puducherry Director General of Police was felicitated by Shah for his work titled ‘Samvidhan Kavya’, during a programme to mark the 49th foundation day of the Police Research and Development Bureau on Wednesday.

Gautam is perhaps the only IPS officer who has composed Hindi poetry on aspects of the Constitution that might prove useful for future generations.

Gautam said: “In 2016, when I was the DGP in Puducherry. Suddenly an idea to write important clauses of the Constitution in colloquial language for common people struck me. I thought, how could I show gratitude to the heritage of this priceless Constitution”.

“I shared my views with my wife Kiran Gautam and she appreciated my thoughts. And, I started writing and the result is in front of you,” said the officer.

‘Samvidhan Kavya’ has 238 short poems over 82 pages.

