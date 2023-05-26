INDIA

IPS officer Rahul Sharma appointed as DIG in CBI, 4 SPs promoted

Senior IPS officer Rahul Sharma has been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years.

Sharma is a 2009-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre.

Additionally, four officers have been promoted to the position of DIG in the CBI.

The promoted officers are Amanjeet Kaur, Nirmala Devi S., Abhinav Khare, and Ashok Kumar.

Kaur, Nirmala Devi S., and Khare are IPS officers of the 2009 batch, while Kumar belongs to the 2006 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise). These officers were previously serving as Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the CBI.

Tenures of DIGs Raghvendra Vatsa and Gagandeep Gambhir in CBI have been extended until November 2023.

Another order states that the tenure of Murali Rambha, who was working as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the CBI, has been extended for one year until July 7 of the following year.

20230526-153203

