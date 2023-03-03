The Central government has appointed Rashmi Shukla, an IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre as the Director General (DG) of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Shukla has been an accused in a phone tapping case.

She was accused of tapping the phones of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse among others.

A complaint had been registered in the matter, however the Eknath Shinde government rejected the demands to prosecute her.

Shukla’s posting was done on Thursday and she will be replacing Anish Dayal Singh.

The 1988 batch officer has previously headed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Additional Director General and has been the former Chief of Maharashtra Intelligence Department.

The order issued on Thursday read that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Shukla’s promotion to the rank of DG in February.

Shukla has also been a recipient of several accolades.

20230303-120002