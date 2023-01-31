INDIA

IPS officer Vikas Sahay given additional charge as Gujarat DGP

NewsWire
0
0

The Gujarat Government on Tuesday gave additional charge of Director General of Police to Vikas Sahay.

Presently the DGP, Training, the 1989 batch IPS officer will hold the charge of Gujarat DGP till an officer is appointed for the post.

Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia is retiring on Monday, after being given an extension of eight months in June 2022, when he was due to retire on reaching superannuation. The state government had extended his services considering the upcoming Assembly elections held in December 2022.

20230131-171802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM to attend bicentenary of ‘Mumbai Samachar’, India’s oldest daily

    SC upholds high court decision on reservation in Manipur University

    Inmates of UP jail on rampage, hold officials captive

    Coal block case: Delhi court sentences Adhunik Corp directors to 4...