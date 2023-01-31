The Gujarat Government on Tuesday gave additional charge of Director General of Police to Vikas Sahay.

Presently the DGP, Training, the 1989 batch IPS officer will hold the charge of Gujarat DGP till an officer is appointed for the post.

Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia is retiring on Monday, after being given an extension of eight months in June 2022, when he was due to retire on reaching superannuation. The state government had extended his services considering the upcoming Assembly elections held in December 2022.

