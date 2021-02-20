Singer Ipsitaa, who made her singing debut with Yo Yo Honey Singh track, First kiss, released her song Solo Laila on Saturday. She says the number is an ode to independent and fearless women.

“Girls are taught at a young age to settle down and tether their wings, to find their security and happiness in their partners. It’s high time we reject and change that narrative. Women are self-sufficient and we alone are responsible for our happiness. Solo Laila is a track dedicated to all the women who dare to fly high, “says Ipsitaa.

Tanishk Bagchi has composed the song on lyrics by Vayu. The music video has been directed by Viraf Sarkari and Sabreena Sarkari.

