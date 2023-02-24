INDIA

IPTA asks UP Police to withdraw notice to Neha Singh Rathore

The national committee of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) has condemned the police notice served to Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore on her popular song ‘UP me ka ba’ and demanded the immediate withdrawal of it.

National general secretary of IPTA, Rakesh, has termed the action of Uttar Pradesh Police as “intimidating and a threat to freedom of expression”.

The IPTA national committee has urged its state and district units to organise solidarity programmes in support of Neha and send memorandums to the state government to withdraw the notice, he added.

He also informed that IPTA is proud that Neha will be part of its 15th national conference and cultural festival to be held in Jharkhand from March 17-19, 2023.

The police served notice to the singer for her song in which she condemned the death of a mother-daughter duo due to burns, while their house was being demolished in Kanpur Dehat recently.

