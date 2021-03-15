The President of Inter Parliamentary Union, Geneva Duarte Pacheco, is on a visit to India from March 14 to 20 as the guest of the Parliament of India.

Pacheco was present during the Rajya Sabha proceedings in the House on Monday and was welcomed by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkiah Naidu.

“The dignitaries will address the MPs on Tuesday at 9.40 a.m. in the Central Hall,” said a Rajya Sabha bulletin.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is an international organisation of national parliaments. Its primary purpose is to promote democratic governance, accountability, and cooperation among its members and its initiatives include advancing gender parity among legislatures, empowering youth participation in politics and sustainable development.

It was established in 1889 as the Inter-Parliamentary Congress. IPU membership was reserved for individual parliamentarians, but it has since transformed to include the legislatures of sovereign states. The national parliaments of 179 countries are members of the IPU, while 13 regional parliamentary assemblies are its associate members.

