Smartphone company iQOO on Tuesday launched a new Neo 7 Pro device in India which features 20W FlashCharge, a 50MP ultra-sensing camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and an independent gaming chip.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be available at an market operating price (MOP) of Rs 34,999 (effective price Rs 31,999) for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 12GB+ 256GB model (effective price Rs 34,999).

The smartphone is available for pre-booking on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store, followed by sale starting July 15. All customers pre-booking the Neo 7 Pro will get one-year extended warranty, said the company.

It comes in two colours — Fearless Flame and Dark Storm. The phone will have Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

The new device comes equipped with Dual Chip Power which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform along with Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip) for flagship-level performance and gaming experience, delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay.

“The device speaks volumes in terms of high performance, unparalleled gaming capabilities, vibrant design and a capable camera. We are confident that just like the previous Neo series devices, our consumers will love the Neo 7 Pro as well,” said Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO.

Supported with 120W FlashCharge technology for the 5000mAh battery that is said to charge 100 per cent battery in just 30 minutes, the smartphone ensures an uninterrupted experience throughout the day.

“It is also equipped with a 10 bit — 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display which makes colour transition more natural, reducing strain on your eyes. This is clubbed with peak brightness of 1300 nits that allows a clear view of the picture even under the outdoor lighting,” said the company.

The Neo 7 Pro features a full-coverage Smart 3D Cooling System for cool performance.

Moreover, it comes with a dual stereo Speaker that delivers more balanced stereophonic audio/sound without any shell vibration.

The device houses a triple camera setup that has a 50MP OIS Main Camera with ISOCELL GN5 sensor with a large 1/1.57-inch sensor size, the smartphone maker said.

The rear camera is clubbed with an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2MP super macro camera along with 16MP selfie camera.

