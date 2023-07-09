As India’s smartphone market enters a crucial phase when festive noise begins to kick in, several companies have lined up key launches to woo the young customers who now seek top-notch features in gaming and video streaming.

After the success of iQOO Neo 6 and Neo 7, the smartphone company has now brought iQOO Neo 7 Pro to India that is equipped with dual chip power — Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform along with Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip) for flagship-level gaming experience.

Additionally, the 6.78-inch smartphone features 120W FlashCharge, Flagship 50MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing Camera, Full-Coverage Smart 3D Cooling System, 10 bit – 120Hz AMOLED Display and 120FPS gaming with Game Frame Interpolation.

According to Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO they have always strived for unmatched performance and gaming capabilities in a smartphone that caters to today’s young consumers, and are confident “that just like the previous Neo series devices, our consumers will love the Neo 7 Pro as well.”

Can the device deliver on its promises? Let’s find out.

The dual chip powerhouse did deliver enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay sans hassles, while playing new-age games.

The gaming chip offers Game Frame Interpolation that boosts frame rates up to 90 or 120 FPS at lower power consumption.

iQOO Neo7 Pro also features a full-coverage Smart 3D cooling system that ensured comprehensive coverage of the heating areas.

The vapour chamber consists of 1283 woven copper wires, enabling blazing-fast heat dissipation.

Other key enhancements include Gyroscope Enhancement that expands gyroscope sensitivity range to achieve precise control and enhance shooting stability, along with Motion Control feature, added to Ultra Game Mode together with 6 motion control options and corresponding illustrations.

The smartphone also has 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motors that has stronger vibration and feels more vivid and real than Z-Axis Linear Motor.

The 1200Hz Instant and 300Hz touch sampling rate (for gaming) enhances touch sensitivity.

The device also has a dual-stereo Speaker for balanced stereophonic audio/sound.

It is equipped with a 10 bit-120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display which makes colour transition more natural.

This is clubbed with peak brightness of 1300 nits that allows a clear view of the picture even under the outdoor lighting.

The device, that runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box, comes equipped with ‘Extended RAM 3.0’ that helps in extending the RAM by 8GB.

So now, an 8GB RAM mobile phone can be expanded to a 16GB RAM phone, which means users can smoothly open and switch between multiple apps instantly.

On the camera front, Neo 7 Pro sports a triple camera setup that has a 50MP OIS Main Camera with ISOCELL GN5 sensor with a large 1/1.57-inch sensor size.

The rear camera is clubbed with an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2MP super macro camera along with 16MP selfie camera.

Harnessing the power of OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), it produced clear images even in low-light conditions, night views and sports scenes.

It offers shooting modes like Bokeh Portrait Video, Pure Night View, OIS Panning Portrait, Super Night Video and Sports Mode.

On the battery front, it offers 120W FlashCharge technology for the 5000mAh battery that gets charged up to 100 per cent in around 35-40 minutes.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 34,999 and the sale begins July 15. The company is offering a two-year warranty on the smartphone, and those who pre-booked it will get an additional one-year warranty. The smartphone is available in two colour options: Fearless Flame and Dark Storm

Conclusion: For avid gamers, the device does justice with an independent gaming chip and super cooling system. The device also offers vibrant design and a capable camera in its price range.

