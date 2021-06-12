5G is now more than just a buzzword and smartphone brands have ensured that when the technology arrives in India, people will have 5G-ready handsets across price points, making fast 5G experience available to more users. Smartphone brand iQOO has now made 5G more affordable for the masses, especially the youth.

With iQOO Z3, the brand has brought future-ready 5G capabilities, superb camera technology and strong hardware specifications into the hands of young users who love mobile gaming and OTT streaming.

Packed with latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform, 55W FlashCharge and a 64MP Auto Focus Main camera, the top-end variant of iQOO Z3 is available for Rs 22,990 (8GB+256GB) on online channels.

Let us see if the device, available on Amazon.in and iQOO.com, in two colour options (Ace Black and Cyber Blue) will be able to justify its presence in the super-hot mid-price segment.

Let us talk about mobile gaming on the ‘made-in-India’ device in Cyber Blue colour.

The Z3 is equipped with 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth experience.

To prevent the phone from overheating, the Z3 has a five-layer Liquid Cooling System, keeping the device cool even under high-load operations to ensure long-term performance in gaming scenarios.

You can play top-end games like Call of Duty: Mobile or Garena: Free Fire without hassles or overheating which is the biggest drawbacks in smartphones during gaming.

The device intelligently applies an optimal cooling solution to reduce core temperature by 10 degrees when necessary.

Extended mobile gaming can strain the eyesight so the device offers an FHD+ display with built-in functions that are complementary towards e-sports.

The ‘Eagle Eye Enhancement’ feature can implement customised adjustments to boost the visuals for many mainstream mobile gaming genres, dynamically tweaking the contrast and saturation for better in-game performance.

iQOO Z3 features Qualcomm 768G processor, 7nm manufacture procedure, and octa-core processor.

With this superb mobile platform, the iQOO Z3 can harness the power of 5G to provide an exhilarating and diverse user experience.

The iQOO Z3 is packed with a 4,400mAh battery to endure an entire day of usage, combined with 55W FlashCharge technology. The device got charged up fully in about 55 minutes.

The unique ‘Extended RAM’ technology can extend a part of the memory to be used as an extra RAM.

In simple terms, with added 3GB RAM, the performance of an 8GB RAM is equivalent to that of a 11GB RAM, thus enhancing user experience for multi-application.

Additionally, the iQOO Z3 has LPDDR 4X RAM type and uses UFS 2.2 Flash Memory which allows for larger file storage, faster sequential write speeds and quicker random read or write speeds.

On the camera front, the Z3 is equipped with 64MP main camera supported by GW3 sensor and f/1.79 aperture. iQOO Z3 also has an 8MP lense for a 120-degree wider view and a super macro lens to capture 4cm closeup shots.

The device offers a 16MP front camera for selfies.

You can imprint customisable watermarks on each photo to personalise every creation.

The main camera supports 4K video shooting at 60fps which can be combined with Movie Mode for 2.35:1 widescreen recording with diverse movie style filters.

With the ‘EFB Autofocus Tracking’, the device tracks the subject taking up the biggest proportion of the frame, enabling you to tap so that you can change the subject.

The feature can track face when eyes cannot be tracked, and then track human bodies when faces cannot be tracked.

In a first in the country, if you have any doubts post-purchase, the company is also offering no-question-asked return policy for Z3 on amazon.in (available from June 8 to June 17).

Conclusion: Reflecting its message ‘I Quest On and On’ (iQOO), the Z3 is another solid 5G device in the mid-price segment that is brimming with such products in India.

With top-of-the-line Snapdragon 768G processor and gaming-focused internals, iQOO Z3 proves to be a performance-driven handset for the millennials and Gen Z users.

–IANS

na/