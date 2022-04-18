ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Iqra Shaikh set to star in ‘Har Phool Ki Mohini’

Actress Iqra Shaikh is excited to join the cast of upcoming show ‘Har Phool Ki Mohini’ which stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in lead roles.

She says: “I’m excited to be part of the show. I’m playing the role of Malli, who is the younger sister of the heroine in the show. We belong to a south Indian family. I’m very much attached emotionally to my sister and love her the most. Interestingly in my real life I’m the eldest and my younger sisters are my love of life. So, I connect to the character very well.”

Iqra, currently also seen in another show ‘Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein’, started acting career as a child artist when she was just 10 years old with the show ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan’. And later also featured in shows like ‘Maddam Sir’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ among others.

She adds: “I’m lucky that my parents are supporting my passion for acting and helping me grow. I credit them to teach me time management skills. I can now easily manage time for shoots, my studies and playing games or say for myself. I just finished my board exams. So I can manage time for shoots.”

‘Har Phool Ki Mohini’ produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar will narrate a love story of a Haryanvi guy and a south Indian girl. The show will be replacing ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki 2’ on Colors.

