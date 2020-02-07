Iran aborts cyber attack on telecom network

Tehran, Feb 9 (IANS) A “powerful” distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that targeted Iran’s telecom services on Saturday morning has been aborted, a senior Iranian telecommunication official was quoted as saying by Press TV.

Sajjad Bonabi, Deputy Head of Iran’s Telecommunication Infrastructure Company, said that the attack had affected several service providers in Iran, including two notable mobile operators.

Bonabi said that the attack caused users to experience connection problems, Xinhua reported.

He noted that the DDoS attack was dealt with immediately using the Iranian Information Technology Fortress, known as DEJFA.

“Through an intervention by DEJFA and cooperation of colleagues in Infrastructure Company, the communications are now in a normal condition,” said Bonabi.

