WORLD

Iran accuses US of ‘seeking to cause chaos’ to force concessions in nuke talks

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has accused the US, along with some other Western countries, of “seeking to cause chaos” in Iran to force its concessions in the talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

Amir-Abdollahian made the accusation at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic following their meeting in Serbia’s capital Belgrade, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We do not let anybody incite riots and terrorism in our country,” he was quoted by the Iranian Students’ News Agency as saying.

Protests have erupted in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital on September 16, a few days after her collapse at a police station. Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.

Speaking of his recent phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Amir-Abdollahian said, “Only a lasting agreement capable of safeguarding Iranian people’s interests would be valuable to Iran.”

Iran signed the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The United States, however, pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed its sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough was achieved in the latest round of negotiations in early August.

20221205-040804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global debt reaches record $226tn in 2020 amid Covid: IMF

    Brazil are favourites to win the Qatar World Cup, says Ronald...

    US Fed official signals March rate hike on track despite Ukraine...

    6 dead, 9 wounded in California shooting