Amir Ghalenoei has been appointed head coach of Iran’s national football team, according to the Iranian Football Federation.

Ghalenoei, a former Iran international midfielder and current head coach of Persian Gulf Pro League team Gol Gohar Sirjan, replaces Portugal’s Carlos Queiroz, who had led Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Xinhua.

Ghalenoei, 59, has signed a deal to lead Iran until at least the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024 in Qatar.

Ghalenoei previously served as Iran’s head coach from 2006 to 2008. He led Iran to the 2007 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals where they lost to South Korea.

