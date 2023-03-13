SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Iran appoint new national football team head coach

NewsWire
0
0

Amir Ghalenoei has been appointed head coach of Iran’s national football team, according to the Iranian Football Federation.

Ghalenoei, a former Iran international midfielder and current head coach of Persian Gulf Pro League team Gol Gohar Sirjan, replaces Portugal’s Carlos Queiroz, who had led Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Xinhua.

Ghalenoei, 59, has signed a deal to lead Iran until at least the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024 in Qatar.

Ghalenoei previously served as Iran’s head coach from 2006 to 2008. He led Iran to the 2007 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals where they lost to South Korea.

20230313-083601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After more than 30 years, standing on England’s football terraces returns

    Europa League: West Ham clash far from a relaxing riverside walk...

    Indian coaches can compete with foreign counterparts: Khalid Jamil

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa face tough challenge against Mumbai City (Preview)