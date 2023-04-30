WORLD

Iran arrests individuals for ‘fomenting unrest’

Iran has arrested a group of individuals who sought to “foment unrest” in the country by planning nationwide strikes and bringing up again the “fake” student poisonings, state media reported.

The arrestees were linked to “anti-Islamic groups, anti-Iran Mujahedin-e Khalq Organisation as well as French spy agents,” the semi-official Fars news agency report quoted informed sources as saying on Sunday.

The report noted the arrestees all have criminal records and had been detained for a while, but were released under pardons issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Xinhua news agency reported.

The arrestees coordinated to plan nationwide strikes of workers and teachers over pay and brought up again the “fake” student poisonings, said the report.

Among the detainees are individuals who’d been arrested before for cooperating with French spies, the report added.

