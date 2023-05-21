WORLD

Iran arrests Israeli-linked ‘terror’ team on western border

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib has said that a “terrorist team linked to Israel” was arrested on Iran’s western border, according to the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary.

Khatib made the remarks on Sunday at a conference in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad, elaborating on the achievements of the Iranian security and intelligence forces in foiling hostile plots against the country’s national security.

He added the “terror” group had entered the country through the western border, without revealing the timing of the arrest or giving any other detail, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Minister warned that any attempt to cause insecurity in Iran or along the country’s borders will receive a “decisive and crushing” response from the Iranian armed forces and security apparatuses.

Khatib expressed hope that Iran would be able to ensure full security along the western border and prevent the recurrence of such incidents in cooperation with the Iraqi government.

Israeli media, including the Times of Israel and the Jerusalem Post, reported the Iranian Minister’s remarks. The Israeli authority has yet to respond to it.

