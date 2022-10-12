WORLD

Iran arrests ‘Mossad spy’

Iran has arrested an individual accused of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad in the southeastern province of Kerman, a senior official said.

The individual, who intended to perpetrate acts of sabotage and compromise security in the province, was arrested by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s intelligence forces, Xinhua news agency quoted Ebrahim Hamidi, Kerman’s prosecutor general, as saying on Tuesday.

He said the “spy” was identified and arrested in a raid following extensive technical and intelligence measures by the country’s security forces.

Hamidi noted that the individual had been carrying out activities in the province in the guise of a businessman, and had taken several trips to different countries, with the last one to a neighbouring country, aiming to transfer intelligence and provide training for acts of sabotage in Iran.

The prosecutor said using cyberspace and coded software, the individual had contacted Israeli organisations as well as military and intelligence institutions before being arrested by the IRGC.

The person was about to leave Iran when arrested.

