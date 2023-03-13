Iran and Belarus have set a roadmap for expanding their comprehensive cooperation and signed seven cooperation agreements in the fields of trade, transportation, agriculture and culture.

The roadmap was signed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his visiting Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in a ceremony held in Tehran, according to the website of the president’s office on Monday.

The other documents, including one on the transfer of convicts, were signed by senior Iranian and Belarusian officials in the presence of the two Presidents, Xinhua news agency reported.

At a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart following the signing ceremony, Raisi said Lukashenko’s visit marks a turning point in the expansion of relations between the two countries.

He added despite all the sanctions and threats, Iran has managed to take huge steps toward progress, having turned the sanctions and embargoes into opportunities.

Raisi also voiced Iran’s readiness to share its experiences with Belarus.

He stressed that both Iran and Belarus are against unilateralism and maintain that improving “effective and constructive” relations among independent states are among the ways to “neutralise” the sanctions.

Lukashenko, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

