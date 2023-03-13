WORLD

Iran, Belarus ink deals to boost comprehensive cooperation

NewsWire
0
0

Iran and Belarus have set a roadmap for expanding their comprehensive cooperation and signed seven cooperation agreements in the fields of trade, transportation, agriculture and culture.

The roadmap was signed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his visiting Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in a ceremony held in Tehran, according to the website of the president’s office on Monday.

The other documents, including one on the transfer of convicts, were signed by senior Iranian and Belarusian officials in the presence of the two Presidents, Xinhua news agency reported.

At a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart following the signing ceremony, Raisi said Lukashenko’s visit marks a turning point in the expansion of relations between the two countries.

He added despite all the sanctions and threats, Iran has managed to take huge steps toward progress, having turned the sanctions and embargoes into opportunities.

Raisi also voiced Iran’s readiness to share its experiences with Belarus.

He stressed that both Iran and Belarus are against unilateralism and maintain that improving “effective and constructive” relations among independent states are among the ways to “neutralise” the sanctions.

Lukashenko, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

20230314-025005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s warm-up game against Leicestershire ends in a draw, Ashwin impresses...

    Former SCBA president shot dead inside Peshawar High Court

    Most firms find new EU-British customs controls challenging: Survey

    Italy’s greenhouse gas emissions rising despite lower energy use: Report