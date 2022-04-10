Iran announced Saturday the sanction of another 24 US officials and individuals for “involvement in terrorist and anti-human rights activities”, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

The ministry said in a statement that these persons “support acts of terror and spread terrorism as well as flagrant violations of human rights”, adding they were blacklisted in accordance with Iran’s human rights and counter-terrorism laws, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also played a role in supporting, organising, imposing, and intensifying US unilateral coercive measures against the Iranian people and government, sponsoring and backing terrorist groups as well as activities and supporting Israel’s oppressive moves in the region, particularly against Palestinians, said the ministry.

It added US unilateral coercive measures have exacerbated Iranians’ living conditions amid the Covid-19 pandemic by preventing their access to medication as well as medical services and equipment, depriving them of basic rights.

Such measures, the ministry said, are in flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and human rights and clear instances of crime against humanity.

It added that planning, leading and supporting terrorist acts as well as financing and providing material support to terrorist groups have violated international law and contradicted international obligations to fight terrorism.

In July 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers, under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for easing the US-led sanctions.

However, the US government under former President Donald Trump unilaterally quitted the pact in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to reduce its nuclear commitments in retaliation.

