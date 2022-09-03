WORLD

Iran briefly seizes 2 US ‘surveillance vessels’ in Red Sea

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Navy briefly seized two “surveillance vessels” of the US Navy in the Red Sea, according to state media reports.

On Thursday, while carrying out a counter-terrorism mission in the Red Sea, the Iranian Navy’s destroyer Jamaran encountered US unmanned surveillance vessels on the international shipping route, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying on Friday.

“After warning the American side twice to prevent possible accidents, the Jamaran destroyer seized two (surveillance) vessels,” it said.

“After securing the international shipping route, the 84th Naval Group of the (Iranian) Army released the two vessels in a safe area and warned the American fleet not to repeat similar cases,” it added.

The 84th Navy Group of the Iranian Army has been stationed in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for the past two months.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy briefly seized a straying US unmanned vessel in the Gulf to secure a shipping line and prevent accidents, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

20220903-083602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vietnam adjusts Covid control target

    Beijing reports 21 new local Covid-19 infections

    White House backs release of Trump records to January 6 committee

    iOS 15.5 to reintroduce Apple Music API for 3rd-party apps