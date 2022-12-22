The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said on Thursday its forces identified and busted four operational spying teams linked with Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that its forces arrested all members of the “Mossad-linked” teams, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, abusing the “riots” in some parts of Iran over the past few weeks, Israel sought to conduct a number of “hybrid terrorist operations” in the country through its operational teams, but all the “terrorists” were arrested before being able to perpetrate any act.

The ministry noted that it has also found clues about a “Mossad ringleader” based in a European country, adding it will provide further details as soon as its investigations are completed.

Protests have erupted in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station. Iran has accused the United States, Israel and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.

20221222-220203