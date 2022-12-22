WORLD

Iran busts 4 ‘Mossad-linked’ espionage teams

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said on Thursday its forces identified and busted four operational spying teams linked with Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that its forces arrested all members of the “Mossad-linked” teams, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, abusing the “riots” in some parts of Iran over the past few weeks, Israel sought to conduct a number of “hybrid terrorist operations” in the country through its operational teams, but all the “terrorists” were arrested before being able to perpetrate any act.

The ministry noted that it has also found clues about a “Mossad ringleader” based in a European country, adding it will provide further details as soon as its investigations are completed.

Protests have erupted in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station. Iran has accused the United States, Israel and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.

20221222-220203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I’m ‘personally liable’ for $750mn SoftBank loan: Better.com CEO Vishal Garg

    Brazil’s Supreme Court upholds move to ban fake news

    UN deputy chief calls for promoting women’s participation in peacebuilding

    Afghan offensives kill 100 militants in 24 hrs