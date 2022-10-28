WORLD

Iran calls for expanding trade ties with Belarus to counter Western sanctions

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that Iran’s expansion of economic and trade ties with Belarus can help minimise the impact of sanctions imposed by the US and West on both countries.

Qalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in the capital of Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the Iranian official news agency IRNA.

He also urged unity of all the countries under the “cruel sanctions” of the US-led West.

Qalibaf noted that in the wake of the economic war that has been waged by the West, the Eurasian Economic Union member states are required to expand cooperation among themselves, and to this end, practical steps are needed and cumbersome bureaucracy and paperwork should be eliminated.

“We are witnessing the West’s double-standard behaviour as terrorists are perpetrating acts of terror in the Middle East. This comes as the West and the US were the ones to have created the Islamic State in the region,” he said, pointing to a “terrorist attack” on a holy shrine in southern Iran on Wednesday that killed 15 and injured 19.

For his part, the Belarusian minister condemned the attack, calling for punishing those behind the attack.

Makei noted that Belarus, which adopts independent domestic and foreign policies, is opposed to imposing sanctions and “illegal” pressures on any countries.

Belarus sees Iran as its friend and will make efforts to move toward forming a more strategic partnership with Tehran, he added.

20221028-064603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IS attack in Iraq kills 13 security members

    LA to reintroduce indoor mask mandate

    Former England cricketer Ian Bell joins Derbyshire as batting consultant

    Guterres concerned over civilian casualties in Gaza