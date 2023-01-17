A top Iranian security official has suggested establishing “joint and synergetic” bodies to counter unilateral sanctions, Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

Making the remarks in a meeting with Igor Levitin, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Iran, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Tuesday warned that the unilateral sanctions system disrupts targeted countries’ development and exacerbates regional and international crises.

Commenting on Iranian-Russian bilateral relations in all areas, Shamkhani stressed the need to implement joint economic projects within the frameworks of the agreements previously reached between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Putin, Xinhua news agency reported.

Levitin, for his part, said Russia’s main priority is to swiftly begin construction of the rail route in Iran that would be integrated into the International North-South Transport Corridor and complete Rasht-Astara railway given the two projects’ strategic importance.

He pointed to Iran’s unique capacities and advantages in the energy and transport sectors, expressing Russian companies’ willingness to make large investments in Iranian infrastructure projects.

Highlighting the agreements between Russia and Iran on developing trade through using national currencies and barter, Levitin added that the necessary mechanisms have been activated for removing the restrictions resulting from the sanctions imposed on the two countries’ banking sectors.

Both targeted by sanctions, particularly those of the US, Iran and Russia have recently expanded their bilateral political and economic relations to counter embargoes.

