The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned an armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran, in which one person was killed and two others injured.

The Ministry’s spokesman Nasser Kanaani expressed “deep” sympathy to the assassinated embassy member’s family as well as the Azerbaijani government, according to a statement published on the Ministry’s website.

He added the assailant has been arrested by police and security forces and is being interrogated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanaani gave the assurance that at the order of the Iranian political and security authorities, the attack is under investigation with high priority and sensitivity.

Mohammad Shahriari, the caretaker Chairman of Tehran Province’s criminal court, said initial investigations showed that personal issues have been behind the attack, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Shahriari said the attacker claimed that his wife went to the embassy in April 2022 and had never returned home, and the assailant had gone to the embassy on numerous occasions looking for his wife but had never received any response.

Shahriari added the attacker said he had believed that his wife was in the embassy, but did not want to meet him.

On Friday morning, the assailant went to the embassy with a Kalashnikov rifle and started shooting, killing one employee and injuring two others, according to Tehran police Chief Hossein Rahimi.

The assailant had entered the embassy with his two young children, he added.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry identified the victim as a guard, who had served as the head of security at the embassy, saying the Friday attack also wounded two people.

